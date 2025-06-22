Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Goes down with leg injury

Haliburton went to the locker room during Sunday's Game 7 against the Thunder due to an apparent right leg injury, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton was helped to the locker room after being down on the court following an apparent right leg injury. He has been dealing with a right calf strain he suffered in Game 5, and the injury appears to be on the same leg. If he is unable to return, T.J. McConnell will likely see a major role, while Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard could get extra run as well.