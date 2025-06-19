Menu
Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Intends to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

On the Pat McAfee Show Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania said Haliburton (calf) has every intention to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton is currently listed as questionable, while coach Rick Carlisle has said multiple times that he will be a game-time call. Charania adds that the Pacers have a shootaround later this evening, at which point the medical staff will make a final decision -- Charania hinted that Haliburton may wear some padding on his calf.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
