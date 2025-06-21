Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Questionable for Game 7

Haliburton (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Haliburton played through his calf strain during Game 6 and performed well despite the injury, finishing with 14 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals across 23 minutes. If he's unable to play in Game 7, Indiana will likely turn to T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.