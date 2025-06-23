Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Set for Achilles surgery Monday

Haliburton will travel to New York City on Monday and is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell Grant Afseth of RG.org.

The Pacers labeled the injury that forced Haliburton out in the first quarter of Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals as a right lower leg injury, though the point guard's father, John, told ESPN's Lisa Salters during the game broadcast that his son's injury was to his Achilles. Expect Indiana to provide a formal update on Haliburton's status once his surgery is completed, but given that the standard return timelines for Achilles surgeries typically range from 9-to-12 months, the 25-year-old appears in grave danger of missing the entire 2025-26 regular season, and potentially any postseason contests that may follow. Haliburton's injury represents a devastating development for what was an otherwise cheerful playoff run for the Pacers, who entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and reached their first NBA Finals since 2000. With their star floor general headed for a long-term absence, however, the Pacers face the prospect of a non-contending "gap year" in 2025-26 that will force members of the supporting cast into bigger roles. Haliburton's absence could allow shooting guard Andrew Nembhard to see more time on the ball during the upcoming campaign, and like Nembhard, T.J. McConnell is under contract through 2027-28 and could see a notable uptick from the 17.4 minutes per game he averaged during the playoffs.