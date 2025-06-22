Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Will not return to Game 7

Haliburton (lower leg) will not return to Sunday's Game 7 against the Thunder, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Haliburton went down with a right lower leg injury in the first quarter and will not be able to return. It is a heartbreaking development for Haliburton, who came in dealing with a right calf strain he sustained in Game 5. He concludes the contest with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) in just seven minutes. T.J. McConnell figures to step into a large role in his absence, while Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard could see extra minutes as well.