Tyrese Haliburton News: Dealing with lower leg issue

Haliburton provided four points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He also appears to be dealing with a right lower leg issue, though he expects to play in Game 6 on Thursday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton shot 0-for-5 from the field in the first half, during which he briefly exited to the locker room for treatment on his lower leg. The star point guard dealt with a similar issue in Game 2 and was seen with a noticeable limp after Game 5. Haliburton and the Pacers will look to stave off elimination in Game 6 at home.