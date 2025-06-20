Tyrese Haliburton News: Limited in Game 6 win

Haliburton had 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton played limited minutes Thursday, helped by the fact the Pacers ran the Thunder out of the gym. This game was never really close, with both teams given the opportunity to rest their stars down the stretch. Despite continuing to deal with what has been reported as a somewhat serious calf injury, there is almost no way Haliburton won't be available for Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.