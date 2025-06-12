Tyrese Haliburton News: Shines in Game 3 win

Haliburton racked up 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Somehow, Haliburton has yet to attempt a free throw in this series, but he continues to find success regardless. There was a lot of chatter about Haliburton's lower leg issue leading up to Game 3, but he put most of those concerns to bed by producing a clutch performance in 36 minutes to secure a 2-1 series lead for Indiana.