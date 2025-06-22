Tyrese Haliburton News: Will play Game 7
Haliburton (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Haliburton will continue playing through a calf strain with the season on the line Sunday. The talented guard is coming off a decent performance in Game 6 and is averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game this series, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from deep.
