Tyrese Haliburton News: Will play Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Haliburton (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Haliburton will continue playing through a calf strain with the season on the line Sunday. The talented guard is coming off a decent performance in Game 6 and is averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game this series, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from deep.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
