Tyson Etienne News: Back with Nets via two-way contract

The Nets re-signed Etienne to a two-way contract July 3.

Etienne is all set to return to the Nets for his second season. The 25-year-old gives Brooklyn an option as backcourt depth, although it wasn't until March 28 of last year that he got the chance to make his NBA debut. Etienne averaged 7.9 points, 1.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes per game over his seven appearances for Brooklyn, but he played 32 contests for the G League's Long Island Nets a year ago.