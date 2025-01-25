Tyson Etienne News: Game-high 29 points in G League

Etienne registered 29 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 131-122 win over the Raptors 905.

Etienne led both teams in scoring Friday and knocked down a game-high five three-pointers. He's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six G League outings, and he has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games. Etienne is averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 34.5 minutes per game in the G League.