Etienne had five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Knicks.

Making just his seventh appearance of the regular season, Etienne went out with a muted performance in the loss. Etienne will enter the offseason as a free agent with his two-way contract with Brooklyn expiring.