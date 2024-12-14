Tyson Walker News: Flirts with double-double

Walker finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Walker scored in double figures for the seventh time across his last eight G League appearances, but this was his highest-scoring outing since Nov. 29. He dished out a season-high 11 assists during Monday's win over the Mexico City Capitanes, and his nine times against Birmingham was his second-highest mark of the campaign.