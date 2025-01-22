TyTy Washington News: Game-high 28 points in G League

Washington finished with 28 points (10-14 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Washington led the way for the Valley Suns in this victory, and he continues to thrive in the G League. Even though his opportunities in the NBA will be limited, he should continue to feast as one of the primary offensive weapons for the Valley Suns. He's averaging 22.6 points per game across nine regular-season appearances in the 2024-25 G League campaign.