TyTy Washington News: Hits open market

The Suns declined to extend Washington a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Since entering the NBA as a first-round draft pick in 2022, Washington has bounced around to five different organizations, and he'll likely be in search of a new home in 2025-26 after the Suns allowed the point guard to test the open market rather than than making him a restricted free agent by tendering him a qualifying offer. Washington spent the entirety of the 2024-25 season as a two-way player for Phoenix, appearing in just 16 games at the NBA level while averaging 7.4 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old saw the majority of his time in the G League with the Valley Suns and was one of the most productive guards on the circuit, averaging 21.7 points on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent shooting from downtown to go with 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per game over 32 appearances. Washington will be seeking another two-way deal or an Exhibit 10 contract in free agency this summer.