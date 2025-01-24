TyTy Washington News: Logs 15 assists in G League

Washington played 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Valley Suns' 119-110 win over the Iowa Wolves and compiled 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt), six rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and two blocks.

Washington racked up a season-high 15 assists en route to compiling his third double-double of the campaign. However, he struggled shooting the ball as he converted on just 38.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player has appeared in just four NBA games so far this season and should continue to spend most of his time in the G League.