TyTy Washington News: Near triple-double in G League

Washington registered 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After posting 21 points (7-22 FG), five rebounds, five assists and one steal during the season-opening loss to Santa Cruz, Washington took his game to another level during Sunday's rematch and led the Valley Suns to their first career win. Washington will be a go-to player whenever he suits up in the G League this season, which should be quite often given his two-way status.