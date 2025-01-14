TyTy Washington News: Posts 30 points in G League
Washington recorded a team-high 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block Friday in the G League Valley Suns' 115-113 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Washington has been a standout performer for Phoenix's G League squad, averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes per game over 16 outings for Valley. The two-way player has seen few opportunities at the NBA level, however, appearing in just four games for Phoenix and playing 28 minutes in total.
