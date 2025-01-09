TyTy Washington News: Scores 31 points in G League game

Washington notched 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Valley Suns' 111-102 win over Stockton.

Washington made his fourth appearance of the season as the NBA level in Phoenix's 126-108 loss to Indiana on Saturday, but the two-way player has since returned to the G League, where he's spent most of the 2024-25 campaign. Through his 13 outings with Valley, Washington is averaging 21.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes.