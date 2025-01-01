TyTy Washington News: Solid outing in G League

Washington played 35 minutes Tuesday during the G League Valley Suns' 114-101 loss versus the Skyforce and logged 23 points (7-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Washington finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. Tuesday's performance also marked the seventh time this season that he managed to score 20 or more points in a game. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 20 and should continue to spend the majority of his time with the Valley Suns.