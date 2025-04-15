Ulrich Chomche Injury: Expected to play in Summer League

Head coach Darko Rajakovic anticipates watching Chomche (knee) play in the Las Vegas Summer League in July, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Chomche missed the second half of the season due to an MCL tear in his right knee, but he's expected to fully recover well in advance of the 2025-26 campaign. The rookie second-rounder made just seven appearances with Toronto during his first year in the NBA. Still, he averaged 8.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 24.0 minutes while shooting 54.9 percent from the field over 19 outings (one start) with the G League's Raptors 905. With Chris Boucher set for unrestricted free agency, Chomche could be auditioning for the backup center role behind Jakob Poeltl this offseason.