Ulrich Chomche News: Makes return in G League

Chomche (illness) played 13 minutes and recorded zero points (0-2 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist Friday in the G League Raptors 905's 129-109 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

An illness kept Chomche sidelined for the 905's first two games of the week, but he returned to action Friday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. His playing time was well below his season-long average of 20.9 minutes per game, however, so Chomche may have been limited for conditioning-related reasons. Chomche is signed to a two-way contract with Toronto but will continue to see most of his opportunities with the 905 this season.