Vasilije Micic News: Sent back to Charlotte

The Hornets acquired Micic, the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick from the Suns on Wednesday in exchange for center Mark Williams, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Micic returns to Charlotte after spending the first half of the 2024-25 campaign with the club before being sent to Phoenix ahead of the deadline. The 31-year-old guard averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game across 41 appearances (36 with Charlotte, five with Phoenix). He's likely being included in Wednesday's trade strictly for salary-matching purposes, as Phoenix picked up his $8.1 million team option for 2025-26 before dealing him to Charlotte, according to Marks. Micic will add depth to the Charlotte backcourt, but he'll likely have difficulty cracking the rotation when the Hornets are at full strength.