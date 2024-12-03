Vincent Valerio-Bodon News: Leads team in steals

Valerio-Bodon played 39 minutes Monday during South Bay's 125-113 loss versus Rip City and logged 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block.

Valerio-Bodon led the team in steals during Monday's loss but struggled shooting the ball, converting on just 35.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries. The 23-year-old is now averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last four games since entering the team's starting lineup.