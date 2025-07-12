VJ Edgecombe Injury: Remaining out Saturday
Edgecombe (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Hornets, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
Edgecombe will miss his third straight game this summer due to a sprained left thumb. However, there is optimism that the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will return at some point during Summer League. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.
