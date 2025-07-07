VJ Edgecombe Injury: Won't play Monday

Edgecombe has been ruled out for Monday's Summer League matchup against the Thunder due to a thumb contusion, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Edgecombe will sit out Monday's contest, though his absence is just expected to be a precautionary measure by the 76ers. The 19-year-old can be considered day-to-day moving forward, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Grizzlies.