VJ Edgecombe News: Good to go Tuesday
Edgecombe (thumb) will play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe will return to action following a four-game absence due to a sprained left thumb. The 19-year-old recorded 28 points (13-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during his debut in Philadelphia's Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Jazz on July 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now