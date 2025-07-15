VJ Edgecombe News: Good to go Tuesday

Edgecombe (thumb) will play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe will return to action following a four-game absence due to a sprained left thumb. The 19-year-old recorded 28 points (13-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during his debut in Philadelphia's Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Jazz on July 5.