VJ Edgecombe News: Makes debut for 76ers

Edgecombe recorded 28 points (13-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assist, one steal and two blocks across 30 minutes of Saturday's 93-89 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe is set to be the featured player for the 76ers for the duration of the Summer League, unless the team pulls him early. His role during the regular season will likely be much different, however, as usage will be hard to come by alongside the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.