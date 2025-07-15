VJ Edgecombe News: Strong second half in SL win

Edgecombe finished with 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 74-58 Summer League win over the Wizards.

Edgecombe was held scoreless in the first half but found his rhythm after the break, finishing with 15 points. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft had missed the past four games with a sprained left thumb, so just his return to the floor is an encouraging sign for the 76ers. The athletic specimen averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc in 33 games at Baylor last season.