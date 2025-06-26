Menu
Vladislav Goldin News: Joining Heat on two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 8:03pm

Goldin is signing a two-way contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Goldin featured for three different teams throughout his five-year college career, and he spent his senior year with Michigan, where he averaged a solid line of 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists per game across 37 contests. The Heat have Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware as solid options at center, so Goldin could see most of his minutes with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League. Don't expect Goldin to see consistent minutes at the NBA level as a rookie.

