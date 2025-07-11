Walter Clayton Injury: Early exit with hamstring injury

Clayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's Summer League game against Charlotte, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Clayton came up limping late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. He'll finish with 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Golden State.