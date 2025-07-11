Menu
Walter Clayton Injury: Early exit with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 6:15pm

Clayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's Summer League game against Charlotte, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Clayton came up limping late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. He'll finish with 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Golden State.

Walter Clayton
Utah Jazz
