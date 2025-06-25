Walter Clayton News: Drafted by Utah

Clayton was selected by the Jazz with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The pick originally belonged to the Wizards, but Clayton will be traded to the Jazz in exchange for the No. 21 overall pick and multiple second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The guard was the leader of Florida's title-winning squad in 2024-25, averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three over 39 games. A consensus All-American, Clayton is a polished scorer capable of knocking down shots off the catch or the dribble. Though slightly undersized and older than many of his fellow prospects at 22, his fantastic collegiate career speaks for itself. In Utah, Clayton will join No. 5 pick Ace Bailey, whom the Jazz selected out of Rutgers earlier Wednesday.