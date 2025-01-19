Fantasy Basketball
Warren Washington News: Misses game for undisclosed reason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Washington was absent during Saturday's 113-102 G League win over Osceola due to an undisclosed reason.

Washington was one of two Sioux Falls players to sit out Saturday's contest with either an injury or illness, though the reason for Washington's absence is not known. Washington should be considered day-to-day with his next chance at returning to the court taking place Jan. 24. Washington has appeared in 20 G League outings this season, averaging 2.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

