Warren Washington News: Misses game for undisclosed reason

Washington was one of two Sioux Falls players to sit out Saturday's contest with either an injury or illness, though the reason for Washington's absence is not known. Washington should be considered day-to-day with his next chance at returning to the court taking place Jan. 24. Washington has appeared in 20 G League outings this season, averaging 2.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.