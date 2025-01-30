Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Carter News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Carter isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Carter found success with the first unit while Goga Bitadze recovered from a concussion, averaging 11.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals over seven starts, but the Duke product will return to a bench role now that Bitadze is a full go. Carter will certainly see chances to produce off the bench and should log between 20-to-25 minutes behind Bitadze.

