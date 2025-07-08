Wendell Moore News: Becomes free agent

The Hornets declined to extend Moore a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

The 2022 first-round pick opened the 2024-25 season as a member of the Pistons, but after being waived in February, he caught on with the Hornets on a two-way deal shortly thereafter. Over the final two months of the season, Moore was an occasional rotation piece for a Charlotte squad that was depleted by injuries, averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes per contest over his 16 appearances. Though Moore is two-way eligible for one more season, the Hornets evidently determined the roster spot could be better used on another player. Moore has since agreed to join the Magic's Las Vegas Summer League roster and will look to land a contract elsewhere before NBA training camps open in the fall.