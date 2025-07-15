Wendell Moore News: Double-double in SL loss

Moore totaled 14 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 92-75 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Moore wasn't particularly efficient from the field Tuesday but went perfect at the charity stripe and grabbed double-digit boards to notch a double-double. The 2022 first-round pick was waived by the Hornets earlier this offseason and is using Summer League as an opportunity to improve his stock and earn a deal with the Magic or another team for the 2025-26 campaign.