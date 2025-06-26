Will Richard News: Lands with Golden State

Richard was selected by the Warriors with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Richard played a key role in the Gators' championship run, which included adding 18 points in the National Championship game against Houston. The 6-4 guard is an impressive shooter, averaging 2.0 made triples per matchup over 40 appearances with Florida during the 2024-25 season. Richard is also a strong defender, averaging 1.7 steals in his final collegiate season. The Warriors expect the 22-year-old guard to immediately compete for a roster spot, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.