Will Richard News: Scores 16 in SL debut
Richard posted 16 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 90-88 Summer League loss to the Spurs.
Richard made his Warriors debut Sunday and put together a solid performance despite struggling from the floor. Much of his work was done from the free-throw line, where he made all eight of his attempts. Aside from his offensive production, Richard showed flashes of defensive ability, locking up on the perimeter and registering two steals.
