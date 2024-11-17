Will Richardson News: Efficient from downtown in win
Richardson recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.
The 25-year-old tied Gabe McGlothan with a team-high four three-pointers while finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind McGlothan (32) and Jalen Pickett (22). Richardson has produced a decent start to the season in the G League Tip-Off Tournament, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from deep in 20.9 minutes per game.
Will Richardson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now