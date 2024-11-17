Will Richardson News: Efficient from downtown in win

Richardson recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The 25-year-old tied Gabe McGlothan with a team-high four three-pointers while finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind McGlothan (32) and Jalen Pickett (22). Richardson has produced a decent start to the season in the G League Tip-Off Tournament, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from deep in 20.9 minutes per game.