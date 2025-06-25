Will Riley News: Taken by Washington

Riley was selected by the Wizards with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

This pick originally belonged to the Jazz but is being sent to the Wizards in exchange for the No. 18 selection (Walter Clayton) and multiple second-round picks, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports. Riley impressed enough during his lone season at Illinois to warrant a first-round selection, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three over 35 games in 2024-25. The 19-year-old wing is a skilled ballhandler for his size but remains a raw prospect in terms of strength and shooting consistency. He joins Tre Johnson (No. 6) as Washington's second pick of the night.