Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yuki Kawamura headshot

Yuki Kawamura Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 4:17pm

Kawamura (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Kawamura is dealing with left shoulder soreness, and he is in jeopardy of joining Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) on the sideline Tuesday. Kawamura played a season-high 11 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, during which he posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists. The rookie should see increased playing time if he's able to suit up, as a laundry list of Grizzlies players have already been ruled out.

Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now