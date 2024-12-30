Yuki Kawamura Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Kawamura (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Kawamura is dealing with left shoulder soreness, and he is in jeopardy of joining Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) on the sideline Tuesday. Kawamura played a season-high 11 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, during which he posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists. The rookie should see increased playing time if he's able to suit up, as a laundry list of Grizzlies players have already been ruled out.