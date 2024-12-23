Yuki Kawamura News: Another double-double in G League

Kawamura finished with 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Kawamura struggled shooting from the field in Sunday's G League Winter Showcase battle, but still paced the Hustle offensively by handing out a game-best assist total and concluding as the lone player with a double-double. Kawamura has appeared in seven G League contests this season, averaging 13.7 points, 10.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing.