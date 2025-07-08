Yuki Kawamura News: Heads into free agency

The Grizzlies declined to extend Kawamura a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Kawamura spent all of last season as a two-way player for the Grizzlies, appearing in just 22 games at the NBA level and averaging 4.2 minutes per contest. Though he shined as a facilitator (8.4 assists per contest) over 31 appearances in the G League with the Memphis Hustle, Kawamura shot just 38.3 percent from the field. His lack of efficiency, coupled with his small stature (5-foot-8, 159 pounds), could make it difficult for him to secure a long-term role in the NBA. Kawamura has since been added to the Bulls' Las Vegas Summer League roster, and he'll hope to perform well enough to earn another two-way contract or an Exhibit 10 deal with Chicago or another team prior to the start of NBA training camp in the fall.