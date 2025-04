Kawamura, who is on a two-way contract with Memphis, is not eligible for the postseason.

Kawamura was utilized sparingly by the Grizzlies this season, appearing in 22 games with 1.6 points and 0.9 assists in 4.2 minutes. With the Memphis Hustle in the G League, Kawamura averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes.