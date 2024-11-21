Yuri Collins News: Facilitates offense in loss
Collins finished Wednesday's 108-98 G League loss to the Stockton Kings with 16 points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one block over 36 minutes.
Collins did a fine job facilitating the Santa Cruz offense once again in Wednesday's defeat to Stockton, piling up at least seven dimes for the third time in his four G League appearances in 2024-25. The 23-year-old undrafted rookie has been a serviceable offense initiator overall for the G League Warriors, logging 7.2 assists alongside 12.1 points and 1.0 steals in 28.1 minutes per game.
Yuri Collins
Free Agent
