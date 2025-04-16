Zaccharie Risacher News: Muted performance in loss

Risacher closed with seven points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Risacher, playing in his first ever postseason game, struggled to generate anything offensively, though the usage was encouraging. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher still has a long way to go as a fantasy asset -- he finished well outside the top-200 for nine-category value with 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers on 45.5 percent shooting from the field.