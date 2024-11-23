Zaccharie Risacher News: Only four points in loss

Risacher notched four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 136-122 loss to the Bulls.

Risacher started again but managed just 16 minutes. After a couple of breakout performances, the rookie has settled into a somewhat steady role. However, he has played fewer than 20 minutes in two straight games, in line with what he was doing to start the season. Now that the team is relatively healthy, it will be interesting to see whether Risacher sticks in the starting lineup or moves back to the bench, making way for De'Andre Hunter.