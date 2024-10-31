Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Scores career-high 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Risacher accumulated 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Wizards.

Risacher enjoyed the best game of his young career Wednesday despite struggling with his outside shot. The 2024 No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft has started in his last three contests, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes over that span. While Risacher is posting 35.4/23.8/58.3 shooting splits on the season, his defensive prowess is encouraging.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now