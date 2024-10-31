Zaccharie Risacher News: Scores career-high 17 points

Risacher accumulated 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Wizards.

Risacher enjoyed the best game of his young career Wednesday despite struggling with his outside shot. The 2024 No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft has started in his last three contests, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes over that span. While Risacher is posting 35.4/23.8/58.3 shooting splits on the season, his defensive prowess is encouraging.