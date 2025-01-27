Zaccharie Risacher News: Will return Monday

Risacher (adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After missing Atlanta's past six games with an adductor strain, Risacher has been cleared to return for the Hawks on Monday and would figure to be immediately thrust back into the starting lineup. Across his last nine appearances, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes. Risacher could be facing a minutes restriction in his first game back from the injury, though.