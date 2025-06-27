Zack Austin News: Signs Exhibit 10 deal

Austin has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder on Friday, Clemente Almanza of ThunderWire reports.

Austin's Exhibit 10 deal means he'll have to impress the coaching staff to have a realistic chance of sticking with the organization in the long term. Austin, who spent his first two years at High Point and his last two at Pittsburgh in the college ranks, averaged 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 32 games for Pittsburgh in 2024-25.